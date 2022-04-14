BARRINGTON – The Chamber Orchestra of Barrington at St. John’s, led by Music Director Edward Markward, will present the fourth concert of its fifth season on Sunday, April 24, at 3 p.m., at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 191 County Road.
The concert is free, donations are welcome.
