BARRINGTON – The Chamber Orchestra of Barrington at St. John’s will present its opening concert of the season on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 3 p.m., at St. John’s Episcopal Church 191 County Road.

The featured soloist will be Jane Murray on the English horn. Other works on the program are W.A. Mozart’s overture to “The Impresario” and Franz Schubert’s Symphony No. 4 in C Major, the “Tragic.” 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.