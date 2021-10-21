BARRINGTON – The Chamber Orchestra of Barrington, led by Music Director Edward Markward, will present the second concert of its fifth season on Sunday, Nov. 7, at 3 p.m., at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 191 County Road.
Music for string orchestra and bell, “Cantus in Memoriam Benjamin Britten,” written by Arvo Part in 1977, opens the program.
Comprised of professional, community and student musicians from Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts, the ensemble was created to showcase the finest quality music in the chamber orchestra repertoire.
COBSJ will adhere to all CDC and Rhode Island Department of Health regulations and recommendations for safely convening a concert during the COVID-19 pandemic. All audience members will be required to wear masks and show proof of being fully vaccinated.
The concert is free, and donations are welcome.
