BARRINGTON – The Chamber Orchestra of Barrington at St. John’s, led by Music Director Edward Markward, will present its fifth concert of its season on Sunday, June 5, at 3 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 191 County Road, Barrington.
The concert is free, donations are welcome. For more information, visit www.cobsj.org.
