WOONSOCKET – Chazz Palminteri's one-man show "A Bronx Tale" will be performed at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square on Saturday, March 12, at 8 p.m.
Actor and screenwriter Chazz Palminteri wrote "A Bronx Tale" in 1988 and starred in the 1993 movie adaptation directed by Robert De Niro. Now he returns to the stage in his one-man show depicting his bruising Bronx childhood in great detail, including the temptations of organized crime. Palminteri brings each and every character to life (18 in all) in this autobiographical piece.
Admission is $45, $55, $65; meet and greet is $150. Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.