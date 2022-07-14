SMITHFIELD – The Audubon Society of Rhode Island will present the program Life Under a Log - A Hunt for Mini-beasts on Saturday, July 23, from 2 to 3:30 p.m., at Powder Mill Ledges Wildlife Refuge, 12 Sanderson Road.
There are few purer childhood experiences than exploring the woods and fields. Bring the kids, romp through the woods, and learn about what animals make their homes under logs and rocks and bark. Dress for dirt and avoid any insect repellent or sunscreen on the hands as we will be seeking and touching small creatures.
The fee is $5/member child; $7/non-member child. Open to ages 3-10. Register through the events calendar at asri.org/calendar.
