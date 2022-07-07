LINCOLN – Get Your Passport to the Past and Discover Children’s Fun in 1871 at the Pullen’s Corner Schoolhouse on Sunday afternoon, July 17th.
What did children do 150 years ago for summer fun? Find out during a special program at Chase Farm Park on Sunday, July 17, when the historians at the Pullen’s Corner Schoolhouse provide a range of hands-on outdoor activities.
Children age 5 and older along with adults are invited to come along and pick up a passport and then travel around the grounds to visit different activity stations to learn about historical pastime activities. This program was first held last summer during Lincoln’s 150th Anniversary celebrations. Due to its popularity, the celebration continues in this time travel back to 1871.
Dressed in historical attire, the schoolmarms and schoolmasters of the one-room schoolhouse will help transport guests into the world of children’s play at the time that the town’s one-room schoolhouses were in session. This year, the event is being presented as a two-part series on July 17 and on Aug. 14, with two different themes.
On July 17, the feature will be games. At that time, games were played with materials found around the farm; a spare piece of rope became a jump rope, a stick became the means to draw hopscotch in the dirt. Hoop races, marbles, quoits were all popular games of the late 1800s.
The event runs between noon and 3 p.m. at staggered admissions every 30 minutes, with the last at 1:30 p.m. To participate in all the activities, plan on spending 90 minutes. Advance registration is available only through www.greatroadheritagecampus.com. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Cost is $10 for one participant, or $15 for a family. The program is held rain or shine, with some alternate activities in case of rain.
Next month, Passport to the Past Part 2 is scheduled for Aug. 14th and will feature making handmade toys popular in the time period of the schoolhouse.
For more information, contact schoolhouse@hearthsidehouse.org or 401-726-0597.
