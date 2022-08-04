SOUTH KINGSTOWN – Theatre by the Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, will hold the following Children’s Festival performances.
• Magician and juggler Robert Clarke will perform on Friday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. to noon.
• "Go Home Tiny Monster" will be presented by the Gottabees on Friday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. to noon.
The show, told entirely without words, features The Gottabees’ mix of puppetry, live music, physical theater, and silliness.
Single tickets are $13 each. Tickets are on sale at the box office Monday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sundays from noon to 5 p.m., performance days until curtain, online at www.theatrebythesea.com and via telephone during normal box office hours by calling 401-782-8587.
