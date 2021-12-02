EAST PROVIDENCE – The Chorus of East Providence will present a "Soulful Celebration," a collection of Christmas gospel music from around the world on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 5, at 2 p.m., at St. Martha's Church, 2595 Pawtucket Ave.
Tickets are available at the door. The cost is $15 for adults, $13 for seniors; children under 12 admitted free. Donations of non-perishables will be accepted in support of St. Martha's Food Pantry.
