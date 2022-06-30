LINCOLN – Hearthside House Museum announces the return of its Classic Outdoor Movie Series this summer. It kicks off on Saturday, July 9 with one of Hollywood’s all-time favorite musical films “Singin’ in the Rain.” The 1952 romance/comedy stars Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds in a lighthearted story about Hollywood in the late 1920s.
The film will be shown in Hearthside’s backyard, where guests can watch from their lawn chairs. Each of the movie nights provides for a photo opp, music from the movie, trivia, raffles, and refreshments. The event begins at 8 p.m. In case of inclement weather, it will be postponed until the next night.
Advance registration and ticket purchase is available only through www.hearthsidehouse.org or call 401-726-0597. Tickets are $10. Popcorn and beverages will be available for purchase. Space is limited, so early registration is advised.
The next movie in the series is scheduled for Saturday, July 16 with Alfred Hitchcock’s, “The Birds,” considered one of the most terrifying films from the Master of Suspense. In August, a drive-in movie is scheduled with the showing of the 1971 family classic, “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” starring Gene Wilder. The drive-in takes place at Chase Farm on Saturday, Aug. 20. Tickets for these movies go on sale two weeks prior to the event date.
