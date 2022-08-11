PAWTUCKET – The Community Players will hold auditions for its fall musical “9 to 5” on Monday, Aug. 15 and Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Jenks Auditorium, 350 Division St. Sign-in will begin at 6:30 p.m., with auditions beginning promptly at 7 p.m. All those auditioning must be signed in by 8 p.m.
Director Marcia Zammarelli, Music Director Esther Zabinski, and Choreographer Leslie Racine Vazquez are looking for a diverse cast to fill the following roles: Violet, 40-45, alto; Doralee. 25-30, soprano, high belt; Judy, 30-35, soprano, high belt; Franklin Hart: 45-50, baritone; Roz Keith, 40-50, alto; Joe, 30-38, tenor, high baritone; Dwayne, 25-30; Josh, 15-18; Missy, 45-50; Maria, 25-35, Dick, 35-45; Kathy, 30-40; Margaraet, 35-45; Tinsworthy, 50-65; Ensemble: office employees, police officers, hospital employees.
