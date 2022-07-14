PAWTUCKET – Ask Greg Geer to describe “Play On,” and he’ll say, “It’s a comedy about putting on a show.”
Geer’s latest directorial effort runs through Sunday at the Community Players in Pawtucket.
He said the Players came to him to ask him to be part of their 100th season.
“They said, we’ve got this comedy, and it looks like a whole lot of fun.” Geer read the script and signed on to direct.
If you know anything about theater, “you’ll recognize all the characters up there,” says Geer. The premise is simple. The writer of the “show” keeps putting in changes all through the rehearsal process, and things keep falling apart. “There are a lot of familiar tropes, and it’s very funny.”
Geer says that “everyone who’s come in to (watch rehearsals) have laughed their heads off.” He tells about the custodian at Jenks Junior High School, the home of the Community Players, sitting and watching a rehearsal for about 15 minutes. “He came up to me and said, ‘this is funny.’”
Geer loves the process. “The cast is very tight. There’s lots of chemistry between them.”
Part of the fun is exploring other things that could go wrong that aren’t covered in the script. “In tech rehearsal this past week, we were working on lighting cues, and the lighting guy said, ‘It would be funny if we did this.’” Geer won’t give the “this” away, but he decided to put it in the show. “So, we’re rewriting the script at the lighting board while the actors were in darkness on the stage. I had to let them know we were writing a joke up here.”
The show is set in 1985 and reflects theater of the day. “There are lots of things that modern technology has done that kills the things that can go wrong.” Geer laughs at his realization that 1985 fashion is now considered period costuming. “We were working on costumes, and I told them the ties should be skinny. They asked how I knew that. I said I have a bunch in my closet.”
Geer is no stranger to directing. He’s lost count, but he believes he’s been at the helm of 25 or more productions. “Lately, it’s been musicals that I’ve directed, but I’ve directed Shakespeare and lots of comedies at the Newport Playhouse.”
Geer is also an actor. “Acting is more fun (than directing) because you only have to worry about yourself and your own performance. But directing can be more fulfilling. You get to bring a whole piece to life, and you have the opportunity to collaborate with a lot of people. But directing is a heck of a lot more work. You’ve got to prep in advance, do research, plan the whole process.”
Like most local actors and directors, Geer has a day job as a software developer. I suggested he must be very smart. “I wouldn’t go that far,” he said with a chuckle. He double majored in computer science and theater “so none of my classes could overlap.”
So, what’s his elevator pitch to get people to come see “Play On?”
“People have seen lots of comedies before. This one they haven’t. Come see it, it’s new, you’re going to laugh, and you’re going to be surprised.”
The Community Players presents “Play On” through Sunday, July 17, at Jenks Junior High on Division Street in Pawtucket. For tickets and information, visit www.thecommunityplayers.org or call 401-726-6860.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.