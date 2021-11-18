PAWTUCKET – The Community Players will open its 100th anniversary season with a special presentation of A.R. Gurney's "Love Letters" on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 19-20, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 21, at 2 p.m. General admission is $12; students admission is $12. Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.thecommunityplayers.net .
Performed by three different casts, this theater piece is comprised of letters exchanged over a lifetime between two people who grew up together and went their separate ways, but continued to share confidences. Their lifelong correspondence begins with birthday party thank-you notes and summer camp postcards and continues through boarding school, college years, and married life.
