Kaelyn Boss is excited to be playing a part originated by Dolly Parton. “I’m a fan of the movie,” said Boss recently, talking about her upcoming performance in “9 to 5: The Musical” with the Community Players. “I liked Dolly Parton, and hers was the role I wanted.”
“9 to 5” is Boss’ “first big show in 10 years. I took a hiatus after graduating from high school,” she said.
After checking with some friends on their experiences with the Community Players (and getting several vigorous thumbs-up), Boss showed up for auditions in August. She was cast, and she’s been rehearsing since September.
The musical “9 to 5” is based on the 1980 movie which starred Parton, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda as three working women who get to live out their fantasies about putting their overbearing boss in his place. The music and lyrics are by Dolly Parton, and the show was nominated for several Tony and Drama Desk awards when it opened on Broadway in 2009.
This is not Boss’ first experience with the Community Players. Back in 2008, she was part of their production of “Gypsy.”
When the rehearsals began in September, says Boss, director Marcia Zammarelli focused mostly on music. “We also delved into the characters and their motivations and did a little bit of scene work.”
Boss grew up in Glocester and started doing theater in middle school and high school. In addition to shows at Ponaganset, she’s also worked with Swamp Meadow Community Theatre and the now-defunct Theatre Company of Rhode Island.
“I moved out for college and did a residency in Massachusetts and some in-person work.” Boss is a consulting pharmacist for the UMass Medical School, and is able to work remotely. When she made the transition to remote work, she moved back home.
As a remote worker, Boss said she really enjoys her nighttime activity. “The opportunity to socialize on a regular basis has been wonderful.”
Boss says the two actors playing the other lead roles have been very helpful to her. “I’m having a lot of fun working with them, and they’re always giving me tips and tricks. I really like the whole cast, and everyone involved in the show.”
She doesn’t mind the commute from Glocester to Pawtucket. “It’s a half-hour. Not bad at all.”
For Boss, the trip is worth it. And she hopes that people will make the trip to see “9 to 5: The Musical.”
“It really is a good show,” she said. “People should come to see it.”
The Community Players present “9 to 5: The Musical” Dec. 2 through Dec. 11, in the auditorium at Jenks Junior High in Pawtucket. For tickets and information, visit www.thecommunityplayers.net.
