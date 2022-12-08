'9 to 5 The Musical'

Kaeyln Boss will play Doralee and Malique Jelks will play Doralee’s husband, Dwayne, in “9 to 5 The Musical,” presented by Community Players.

Kaelyn Boss is excited to be playing a part originated by Dolly Parton. “I’m a fan of the movie,” said Boss recently, talking about her upcoming performance in “9 to 5: The Musical” with the Community Players. “I liked Dolly Parton, and hers was the role I wanted.”

“9 to 5” is Boss’ “first big show in 10 years. I took a hiatus after graduating from high school,” she said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.