PAWTUCKET – Terry Murray was asked to direct “Mamma Mia!” at the Community Players in Pawtucket a couple of years ago, and then COVID hit.
“When they opened up their season,” said Murray recently, “they said let’s go for it.”
“Mamma Mia!” tells the tale of Sophie, a 20-year-old living on a Greek island with her single mom and preparing for her wedding. She doesn’t know who her dad is, but after reading her mom’s diary entries from two decades ago, she’s narrowed down the possibility to three men. So, she decides to invite the three of them to her wedding, as a surprise to her mom. It’s a musical, featuring the music of Abba.
“It’s a fun show,” says Murray, a North Providence resident, “a great show. A lot of people think it’s a musical comedy, but it’s more than that. It has lots of depth, a story of family. It’s got some meat to it.”
This is Murray’s second time working with the Community Players. The first time was when he appeared in “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” as Linus – in 1981. “This was when the company was in the congregational church after the boathouse (in Slater Park) burned down.”
Not to worry, Murray’s got plenty of theater experience. Since the late '70s, he’s been an integral part of the theater program at Saint Raphael’s Academy in Pawtucket, directing and producing about 50 plays.
That program is now run by Moira Carraher, who’s starring in “Mamma Mia!” as Donna, mom to Sophie. “I sort of handed the torch off to her. I still sell popcorn, take tickets.”
Carraher is an alumna of St. Ray’s. Murray was one of her teachers. “We’ve got several St. Ray’s alumni in this show,” says Murray. Paul Nolette (Harry), Ethan Mendes (ensemble), Erin O’Neill (ensemble), Carlos Arenas (Sam) are all Fighting Saints. Heather Gaffney-Hsu (ensemble) is an English teacher at the school.
Murray has been very happy with the collaborative effort to put the show up. “It’s an amazing group of people. Everyone’s helping out and chipping in.”
The only difficulty has been the rehearsal turnaround. “We’ve had five weeks of rehearsal. That’s a short time for a show like this.” They’ve been lucky to have avoided some of the usual blockers. “Knock on wood, we’re holding our own. COVID, flu, blizzards, we’ve had none of that.”
While Murray has been an actor, he much prefers directing. “My gift is getting others to do (the acting),” says Murray. “Being on stage (as an actor), taught me a lot about how to direct.” He says he often sits back and wonders what he’s really doing. “I just sit back and watch these people work. I’m in awe with how well people are getting along with the dances and movements. If every show could be like this, I’ll direct every time.”
As the cast and crew head into their tech week – when all the element of the show come together prior to opening – Murray is confident they will have a “good final product. It’s like a big jigsaw puzzle, watching the pieces come together.”
Murray wants audiences to “be prepared to have a good time, and even dance in the aisles.”
The Community Players presents “Mamma Mia!” at the Jenks Junior High auditorium in Pawtucket through April 10. For tickets and information, visit www.thecommunityplayers.net.
