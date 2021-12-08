PAWTUCKET – The Community Players will hold auditions for the world premiere of “A Tree Falls In Brookline” by David Christner, an award-winning Rhode Island playwright, on Wednesday, Dec. 8 and Thursday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m., at Jenks Auditorium, 350 Division St. Sign-in will begin at 6:30 p.m. All those auditioning must be signed in by 7:30 p.m.
Director Richard Griffin is looking for a diverse cast of men and women, ages 40-70.
The audition will consist of cold readings from the script. Rehearsals will be held three times a week. All those auditioning will need to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19, along with an official government issued identification.
“A Tree Falls in Brookline” will be produced at Jenks Auditorium on Feb. 18-27, 2022.
For more information, email auditions@thecommunityplayers.org.
