PAWTUCKET – The Community Players will hold auditions for their spring musical “Mamma Mia!” on Sunday, Jan. 30, from 1 to 4 p.m., and 6 to 9 p.m., with callbacks on Thursday, Feb. 3, from 6 to 9 p.m., at Jenks Auditorium, 350 Division St. Sign-in will begin at 12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Told through the legendary music of ABBA, this worldwide mega hit musical tells the tale of Sophie, a 20-year-old bride-to-be, who is on a search for her father. On the eve of her wedding, her quest to discover her father’s identity brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they had last visited 20 years earlier.
Director Terry Murray, Music Director Ray Santos and Choreographer Laura-Jeanne Ferranti are looking for a diverse cast of three women and three men in their 40s, six women and six men in their early 20s and a chorus of various ages over 20.
Those auditioning should bring sheet music and prepare 16 bars of a Broadway style song (not from “Mamma Mia!”). Sheet music should be clearly marked and in an appropriate key. An accompanist will be provided. Be prepared and dressed to dance. The audition may also include cold readings from the script.
Please note all auditioning will need to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19, along with an official government issued identification. Masks will be required at all times, unless on stage and actively auditioning.
Rehearsal dates will be determined after casting. No appointments are necessary and auditioners do not need to come to both sessions. The show will be produced at Jenks Auditorium on April 1-3, and 8-10.
For more information, call 401-474-4521, email auditions@thecommunityplayers.org or visit www.thecommunityplayers.org .
