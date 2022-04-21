WARWICK – The 8th annual Crafting for Critters Spring Craft Fair will be held outdoors on Saturday, May 7, at the Airport Professional Park, 2348 Post Road, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Hosted by Friends of the Warwick Animal Shelter, more than 60 artisans will be selling their locally handcrafted wares just in time for Mothers Day. Products for sale include fine art, jewelry, crafts, handcrafted accessories, apparel, home decor, baked goods, candies, jams and jellies, dog treats, pet accessories, books and much more.
Event is outdoors. Admission and parking are free. Food trucks will be on the premises.
For more information or vendor space, contact Audrey Snow, at 401-480-9769 or email fowas.crafts@gmail.com.
Donations of wet cat food and wet dog food for the shelter animals are welcome.
