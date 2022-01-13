WOONSOCKET – The Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, will present the event Culinary Secrets from the Best on Monday, Jan. 31, at 7 p.m.
The event will feature chefs David Ashworth of Parma Ristorante, Zach Fernandez of Chelo's Hometown Bar & Grille, Angelos Petropoulos of Christopher's Kitchen & Bar, and Super Bowl Champion & former New England Patriots defensive lineman Jarvis Green of Oceans 97.
Culinary Secrets from the Best is a tasting and demonstration showcase experience. This event will feature four prominent culinary artists as they each prepare their signature dish and cocktail pairing live on stage. Guests will observe the live demonstration in the Grand Hall while enjoying each dish as it is served to them at their very own dining station. Each guest will also receive their own recipe cards, so they can recreate each dish and cocktail at home.
Attendees must be 21 and over. The cost is $75. Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com .
Proceeds will support the Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre.
