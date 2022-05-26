PROVIDENCE – Modern Broadway tours have changed. By “modern,” I mean in the age of COVID.
“We have two full-time COVID safety managers,” says Kevin Patrick Martin, who’s currently on tour with “Jersey Boys.” The entire cast is doing daily antigen testing, plus PCR testing once a week. “We have a strict testing policy, plus masking rules backstage.”
When we chatted, Martin was in Houston. Two weeks earlier, in Durham, N.C., “all four of our principals tested positive along with our female swing who’s also our dance captain.”
Because of COVID, “every person in the cast has two understudies.” When they’re not playing a named character, they’re either in the ensemble or waiting off-stage. “All through the Durham run, and then in Chicago, we ran through every possible combination” of replacements.
“We have people on stage doing parts they’d never done before,” says Martin. “We really pulled it off well. People had no idea that anyone was an understudy.”
Martin, a 2004 graduate of Cumberland High School, understudies the role of Tommy DeVito, one of the founding members of the Four Seasons. When he’s in the ensemble, he plays three other roles and is the show’s fight captain.
“Jersey Boys” is a jukebox musical that tells the story of the creation and career of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, the vocal group that dominated the recording charts in the 60s.
Martin joined the tour pre-COVID in 2017, so like many other performers, he was sidelined for close to two years. He needed another outlet for his creativity, something that could generate income. So, he looked at the world of voice-overs.
“I had never done it, but I was always interested in it,” says Martin, “but with auditioning in New York being a full-time job, I had to focus on that.”
The pandemic gave him the opportunity to explore voice-over work. “Through some friends, I was recommended to some great coaches and mentors in the (voice-over) community.”
He sees voice-over work as a “natural path with theater and voice training.” The learning curve for Martin was mastering the business side of the industry. “As an entrepreneur, I need to know all aspects of the business.” He built a fully sound-treated studio in his East Providence apartment. “I do travel with some of my equipment. It’s tough to get great acoustics in a hotel room. If I have to record something, I build a blanket fort and record under it.”
I laughed. So did he. But “I know people who’ve recorded national commercials doing it that way.”
Martin says the requests for voice-overs are few and far between. He’ll take the blanket fort approach for now. If the show happens to be in the same town for a couple of weeks, Martin knows he can book studio time in that town.
Back to Houston, where the weather had hit 90 degrees every day. “The air conditioning works before the show. But then after running around for a couple of hours, changing costumes. Let’s just say we need to do laundry every night.”
This leg of the tour started rehearsals six months ago. “Broadway reopened in September with ‘Lion King,’ ‘Wicked’ and ‘Hamilton.’ Everyone else slowly followed,” he said.
The tour reopened in Detroit. “We did our tech there and opened there. The show was very well-received. People were thrilled to be back in the theater,” he said. Naturally, the performers were thrilled to be getting a regular paycheck again.
Martin recalls his first time on stage. He was in elementary school and performed in “Fiddler on the Roof” at Community Players. “I had one line. ‘Fish! Fresh fish!’ Last minute, they had to change the prop to a piece of fruit. So, I walked down the aisle toward stage and said, ‘Fish! I mean, fresh fruit!’”
I asked Martin if the person who graduated from high school 18 years ago had any idea he’d be doing what he’s doing today. “Yes. I knew it was what I wanted to be doing. Whether I thought I could make a living, I was still stupid enough to try.”
“Jersey Boys” plays the Providence Performing Arts Center June 2 and 3. For tickets and information, call 401-421-ARTS or visit www.ppacri.org.
