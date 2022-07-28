SOUTH KINGSTOWN – When I caught up with Zoe Gillis, she was halfway through her second week of rehearsals for “Cinderella” at Theatre by the Sea in Matunuck. “I’m tired, but in a fun way,” said the Cumberland native.
“Cinderella” is Gillis’ second professional show, and her first show at TBTS. “It’s nice to be home for the summer,” she said.
Her path to TBTS wasn’t a simple one. “I planned to go to the Rhode Island auditions at URI,” said Gillis, “but then they canceled them because of snow.”
She thought she’d missed her chance, but then she saw a notification for non-union audition sign-ups in New York. She was living there, so she signed up and got an audition spot. “I did the dance audition, and they asked me to stay and sing. I sang, and they told me to leave, so I left,” she said.
She got an email later that night, asking her to come back as the producers wanted to see her again for a part in the ensemble of “Cinderella.”
“I did the same dance I’d done the first time at the original call. They said, ‘thank you so much for your time,’ and I left.”
Three weeks later, Gillis got the email saying they wanted her for “Cinderella.”
She had spent six months in New York City, working at an acting school for kids and some hair salons. “You hustle and grind and book as many auditions as you can.”
Last October, Gillis performed professionally as part of the ensemble in “Cabaret” at the Argyle Theater on Long Island.
Gillis has been dancing almost as long as she’s been able to walk. “I was born into it. My mom danced her whole life and opened her own studio the year I was born. My dad’s a theater guy, and they raised us on it.”
She danced competitively from the age of 4 until 16. “I quit in my sophomore year” of high school. “I was in love with theater, and I couldn’t do both. I decided I’d done enough dancing, and I wanted to focus on acting and singing,” she said.
Gillis has done quite a few shows at the community level, mostly with Academy Players in Providence. “I did a couple of shows with my dad with the Norton Singers.”
After graduating from Beacon Charter School for the Performing Arts in Woonsocket, Gillis entered a two-year program with the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York City. “When you’re a working actor, it doesn’t stop. The bookings are little victory dances, but you have to keep looking at auditions.”
Once “Cinderella” is done, Gillis plans “to find a place to go back into the city. But everything’s virtual these days, so it doesn’t hurt to stay here.”
As for “Cinderella,” Gillis is excited. “I had my costume fitting today,” she said, “and this is going to be sassy.”
The rehearsal process is moving quickly. On their first day, the cast had a full music run, “learning all our parts and harmonies. The next day, we started blocking Act 1.”
Gillis calls the show “magical, fun and funny. The whole cast is stunning. I sit in the corner and my jaw’s on the floor. They tell me I can leave, but I say, ‘Can I stay and watch?’”
Theatre by the Sea presents “Cinderella” through Aug. 13. For tickets and information, visit www.theatrebythesea.com or call the box office at 401-782-8587.
