PROVIDENCE – Wearing a life jacket while paddling in Rhode Island will no longer be optional; it will be required, according to new boating safety regulations announced today by the Department of Environmental Management. The “mandatory personal flotation device wear for all paddle craft” rule is one of five new safety regs that will go into effect on April 2. The new rules have been written to save lives, states a news release. Violations could result in the imposition of a $100 ticket. The PFD reg states that all operators and passengers of canoes, kayaks, sailboards, kiteboards, paddleboards, and any other paddle craft must always wear a United States Coast Guard-approved PFD while underway regardless of age.

Photo caption: Prevent needless tragedies: make sure you and your fellow paddlers always wear a properly-fitting life jacket when you’re out on the water this year. It is mandatory, according to a new DEM safety regulation. If you’re caught not wearing a PFD, you could face a $100 ticket.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.