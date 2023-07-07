PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is again asking the public to report sightings of wild turkeys, as part of its annual Wild Turkey Brood Survey. Biologists from DEM’s Division of Fish and Wildlife are asking Rhode Islanders to submit observations of females with or without poults (chicks) and males to help with research efforts. DFW uses this information to monitor the turkey population in Rhode Island.
Reports gathered from the community will provide valuable data on the health, trends, and distribution of RI’s turkey population. The number of poults observed provides insight into the number of young turkeys that will be recruited into the fall turkey population, while the number of males observed provides an estimate of the male to female ratio. To maintain consistency with protocols developed by the National Wild Turkey Federation, the survey window runs from July 1 to Aug. 31. Typically, this survey provides DFW with hundreds of brood reports and could not be completed without the help of community scientists.
To participate in this year’s survey, Rhode Islanders can submit their reports via Survey 123, an online survey platform. This tool allows the public to download the Survey123 app on their smartphones and record observations on the go, or it can be filled out on a computer. If members of the public do not have access to a computer or smartphone, observations can be recorded on a data sheet provided by DFW that participants should return to DFW by Sept. 15.
To report observations via Survey 123, use the following link on your smartphone (you will need to download the Survey123 app prior to opening the link) or computer: https://arcg.is/0r48a50. For more information, an observation guide, and the datasheet, refer to the Wild Turkey Brood Survey Packet.
