Wild Turkey

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is again asking the public to report sightings of wild turkeys, as part of its annual Wild Turkey Brood Survey. Biologists from DEM’s Division of Fish and Wildlife are asking Rhode Islanders to submit observations of females with or without poults (chicks) and males to help with research efforts. DFW uses this information to monitor the turkey population in Rhode Island.

Reports gathered from the community will provide valuable data on the health, trends, and distribution of RI’s turkey population. The number of poults observed provides insight into the number of young turkeys that will be recruited into the fall turkey population, while the number of males observed provides an estimate of the male to female ratio. To maintain consistency with protocols developed by the National Wild Turkey Federation, the survey window runs from July 1 to Aug. 31. Typically, this survey provides DFW with hundreds of brood reports and could not be completed without the help of community scientists.

