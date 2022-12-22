PROVIDENCE – The Department of Environmental Management invites Rhode Islanders to kick off 2023 and celebrate the New Year by joining a #FirstDayHike at Fort Wetherill State Park in Jamestown on Sunday, Jan. 1.

First Day Hikes are part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s State Parks to encourage people to get outdoors. Last year, nearly 85,000 people rang in the New Year, collectively hiking over 176,366 miles throughout the country on the hikes. This hike, the seventh such event DEM has hosted, is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.