PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management’s Division of Fish and Wildlife Aquatic Resource Education announces its Come Clam With Me program.
Learn how to dig for clams, the equipment needed, and the management strategies that have kept Rhode Island in the quahogging industry for so long. Jody King, a longtime quahogger, will be instructing people of all ages about the ins and outs of recreational clamming.
The following dates and locations are offered:
• Thursday, June 16, 1-4 p.m., North Kingstown Town Beach
• Wednesday, July 13, noon-3 p.m., Colt State Park, Bristol
• Friday, July 15, 1-4 p.m., Rocky Point State Park, Warwick
• Thursday, Aug. 11, noon-3 p.m., Colt State Park
• Monday, Aug. 29, 2-5 p.m., Rocky Point State Park
• Saturday, Sept. 10, noon-3 p.m., North Kingstown Town Beach
To register, email kimberly.sullivan@dem.ri.gov. The cost is $5 per person for registrants 8 and older.
