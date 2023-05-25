PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is announcing that its seasonal 24-hour telephone information is open now through Oct. 15. The Bay Line, 401-222-8888, is toll-free within the state.
The Bay Line provides Rhode Islanders with a central point of contact to leave a recorded message about any sign of bay-related environmental problems or occurrences throughout the summer season for appropriate follow-up by DEM. Its aim is rapid, effective responses to environmental incidents on Narragansett Bay. Another option for reporting concerns is through email at DEM.bartline@dem.ri.gov.
Reports of water quality conditions are updated weekly and available on the DEM website. The information is compiled from data provided by a network of monitoring stations in the bay that measure oxygen, temperature, salinity, pH levels, and, in some cases, water clarity and the presence of algae blooms. DEM, in cooperation with the University of Rhode Island, has completed the seasonal deployment of monitoring instruments and posts water quality reports on a weekly basis.
The Bay Line is an integral part of a series of initiatives undertaken by DEM to protect Narragansett Bay. A related initiative is the Bay Assessment and Response Team which is designed to facilitate timely and well-coordinated responses to any major bay-related environmental emergency, according to a news release. BART includes professional staff from DEM, the Rhode Island Department of Health and URI. Rhode Islanders can find bay-related information on the BART page of the DEM website, www.dem.ri.gov. The weekly Bay Line reports also can be found at this location.
