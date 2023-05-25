Narragansett bay
PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is announcing that its seasonal 24-hour telephone information is open now through Oct. 15. The Bay Line, 401-222-8888, is toll-free within the state.

The Bay Line provides Rhode Islanders with a central point of contact to leave a recorded message about any sign of bay-related environmental problems or occurrences throughout the summer season for appropriate follow-up by DEM. Its aim is rapid, effective responses to environmental incidents on Narragansett Bay. Another option for reporting concerns is through email at DEM.bartline@dem.ri.gov.

