Charles Dickens’ classic “David Copperfield,” published in 1850, famously skewers the undercarriage of Victorian society. The somewhat autobiographic story exposes the inequities between lives of the poor and well-to-do children of London in that era.

As the title of Barbara Kingsolver’s newest work, “Demon Copperhead,” implies she has used the skeleton of Dickens’ masterpiece to create an updated version which portrays life in Lee County, an impoverished area of Western Virginia. The author even uses only slightly altered names for her characters, for example, Mrs. Peggot versus Dickens’ Peggotty and Stoner versus Mudstone … etc. In her acknowledgment, she states, “I’m grateful to Charles Dickens for writing ‘David Copperfield,’ his impassioned critique of institutional poverty and its damaging effects on children in his society.”

