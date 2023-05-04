Charles Dickens’ classic “David Copperfield,” published in 1850, famously skewers the undercarriage of Victorian society. The somewhat autobiographic story exposes the inequities between lives of the poor and well-to-do children of London in that era.
As the title of Barbara Kingsolver’s newest work, “Demon Copperhead,” implies she has used the skeleton of Dickens’ masterpiece to create an updated version which portrays life in Lee County, an impoverished area of Western Virginia. The author even uses only slightly altered names for her characters, for example, Mrs. Peggot versus Dickens’ Peggotty and Stoner versus Mudstone … etc. In her acknowledgment, she states, “I’m grateful to Charles Dickens for writing ‘David Copperfield,’ his impassioned critique of institutional poverty and its damaging effects on children in his society.”
Some of the demons in Demon Copperhead are frustratingly similar to issues from more than a century and a half ago; educational disparity, lack of viable, stable homes for orphaned or abandoned children, generational poverty. Other demons are newer. Drug addiction, in particular opioid dependency, has ravaged many small towns in rural America, and Kingsolver unabashedly names the culprits.
The eponymous Demon Copperhead in his early 20s writes a journal telling the tale beginning with his birth in 1985, arriving still inside the birth sack, discharged by his unconscious 18-year-old addicted mother. The journal becomes the book’s story.
What a wild ride it is! Shuffled from one bad home situation to another by a dysfunctional, often negligent foster care system, Demon turns early to alcohol and stolen pills. Kingsolver is brutal in portraying Demon’s assessment of his Department of Social Services counselor, “If you are the kid sitting across from her in your caseworker meeting, wearing your two black eyes and the hoodie reeking of cat piss, sorry dude, but she’s thinking of what TV show she’ll watch that night. Any human person with gumption would have moved on to something else by now, the military or selling insurance or being a cop or even a teacher. Because DSS pay is basically the f@#-you peanut butter sandwich type of paycheck. That’s what the big world thinks it’s worth, to save the white trash orphans.”
Kingsolver’s strongest condemnation is of the pharmaceutical industry and its deeply corrupted supply chain. Demon’s older friend, and sometimes protector, June Peggot is a nurse practitioner who rails against the pernicious greed of doctors, medical salespeople and pharmaceutical manufacturers which is destroying her hometown. She explains to a teenaged Demon, “…Perdue looked at the data and everything with their computers, and hand-picked targets like Lee County that were a gold mine. They actually looked up which doctors had the most pain patients on disability, and sent out their drug reps for the full offensive.”
Kingsolver is a masterful storyteller who creates memorable characters living in very particular circumstances and environments. She evokes the hardships of poverty, the anxieties of youth and the resentment of folks who feel their culture and way of life is ridiculed and abandoned by their country. Yet, in the midst of all these obstacles, Demon and a rare few of his cohorts are determined survivors who attempt to forge a better life.
Kingsolver takes readers to destinations they may never encounter in their own lives. In doing so, she clearly hopes to increase our capacity for empathy and understanding towards people who travel different paths.
