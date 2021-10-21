GLOCESTER – Spooky sights will return to Chepachet next week when Tavern On Main hosts Dining with the Dead, a series of ghost hunt dinners where diners can investigate the paranormal while enjoying a hearty meal at one of Glocester’s most haunted buildings.
Dining with the Dead will take place at Tavern On Main on Monday, Oct. 25, and Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 6:30 p.m. Reservations are required.
Tom D’Agostino, a Smithfield native and noted paranormal investigator, has been researching paranormal activities for the past 40 years, including 15 at Tavern On Main.
“Fifteen years ago, we came up with an idea to host dinners and interactive paranormal investigations in some of the region’s most haunted places,” D’Agostino said. “It lets people be investigators themselves and have experiences they would be unable to have otherwise.”
D’Agostino and his team start off the event by going over the equipment with participants and showing them what they will be investigating.
Everyone breaks into groups with four different investigators to get four different approaches, D’Agostino said. He and his team have participants work with different individuals throughout the event so they get a feel for the different approaches to paranormal investigation.
“People are using equipment, recording, asking questions and then we go over the information,” he said. “If we catch voices like ‘help me’ or like you asked them ‘what is your name’ and they hear Rebecca, we get that on video recording.”
While it’s impossible to know what to expect, D’Agostino said there is a good chance everyone will experience some paranormal activity throughout the night. This is due to him and his team gaining access to the most haunted rooms and locations that are otherwise closed off to the public.
“People may see an actual spirit manifesting, or it could be a residual ghost from when the earth’s atmosphere was the same as it was before and they may be attracted to an energy force and just appear,” D’Agostino said. “We don’t know how it all works for now since we’re all still alive on earth, but we have an idea.”
Throughout the past 15 years of working with Tavern On Main, D’Agostino has witnessed or heard accounts of many paranormal encounters that have occurred there.
According to witnesses, there is a woman who sits at one of the tables at the pub, and people will hear her say “My name is Alice.”
“She appears to anyone at random,” he said. “We don’t know why, but the rumors say she was waiting for someone and they never showed up and her heart was broken, but she could have just been having dinner as well.”
D’Agostino said he has witnessed other strange occurrences, including a girl running up the stairs to a closed-off dining area. He and others working that day at the tavern raced up after her, he said, but by the time they got to the room, she was gone.
“Not even an Olympic sprinter could have reached the other side of the room to leave,” D’Agostino added.
Other unexplainable occurrences have also occurred, he said, such as a TV crashing down off a wall and nearly killing a man who was making jokes about paranormal activity.
Dining with the Dead takes place on a Monday and Tuesday, two days on which Tavern On Main is typically closed. D’Agostino said this is so that participants can investigate without being disrupted by others, a key part of a good investigation.
Tavern On Main is located at 1157 Putnam Pike, Chepachet. Reservations can be made by calling the tavern at 401-710-9788.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.