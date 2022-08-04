PROVIDENCE – Join the Rhode Island Historical Society and Little Maven Lemonade on Saturday, Aug. 13, at 11 a.m., at the Museum of Work & Culture, 42 South Main St., for the continuation of Drink in the History, a yearlong series pairing R.I. beverages with history talks.
Little Maven Lemonade co-founders Mariana Silva-Buck and her 10-year-old daughter will discuss their company’s philosophy and highlight their multicultural flavors, including an Amazonia lemonade, which uses a traditional recipe from Mariana’s childhood in Brazil. Guests will have the opportunity to sample three flavors of lemonade and will receive a bottle of their own to take home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.