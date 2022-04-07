PROVIDENCE – Join the Rhode Island Historical Society and Ceremony Tea on Sunday, April 10, at 1 p.m. for the continuation of Drink in the History, a year-long series pairing R.I. beverages with history talks.
The program will be hosted at the Rhode Island Historical Society’s Aldrich House, where Michelle Cheng of Ceremony Tea will offer a traditional Chinese tea ceremony. Guests will experience the traditional brewing process specific to the tea being served and the origins of the leaves. The tea will be paired with small snacks sourced from both China and Japan that complement the flavors of the tea.
Guests will also learn about Ceremony’s selection process and how they work directly with single estate farms and producers across Asia to ensure that they source ecologically sustainable products while stimulating the livelihood of their growers.
As a first-generation American, Cheng is proud to draw inspiration from her Chinese heritage. “In my culture, tea is a rite of passage. Drinking tea unites the family, eases the flow of conversation, and allows us to pay respect to our heritage,” said Cheng in a news release.
Tickets are $45 for RIHS members and $50 for non-members, and can be purchased at rihs.org.
Drink in the History is a part of the Rhode Island Historical Society’s Bicentennial celebrations, sponsored by Amica Insurance.
