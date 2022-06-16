PROVIDENCE – Join the Rhode Island Historical Society and Green Line Apothecary on Saturday, June 25 in Providence, and Sunday, June 26 in Wakefield, at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. for the continuation of Drink in the History, a year-long series pairing R.I. beverages with history talks.
Program guests will enjoy both Green Line’s house-made ice cream and a classic egg cream soda fountain beverage. Ken Procaccianti, co-founder of Green Line Apothecary, will also share the rich history of drugstore soda fountains, including his own experience restoring the authentic 80-year-old equipment used to make the classic beverages in their stores.
Tickets are $25 for RIHS members and $30 for nonmembers, and can be purchased at rihs.org.
