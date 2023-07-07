Duckpin bowlers sought Jul 7, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WARREN – Men and women are sought for a duckpin bowling league that will be held in the fall on Sundays at 6 p.m., at Dudek Lanes, 409 Child St.The league will include cash prizes, raffles, gift card giveaways and partiesContact Dave at 401-253-8482 for more information. 