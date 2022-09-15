Eaglemania takes the Stadium stage Sept. 24 Sep 15, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WOONSOCKET – Eaglemania will perform at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 8 p.m. Ehe Eaglemania show consists of the Eagles’ greatest hits, as well as select Don Henley, Glenn Frey, and Joe Walsh solo efforts.Admission is $26, $31, $36. Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Eaglemania Effort Don Henley Show Sport Music Joe Walsh Glenn Frey Stadium Theatre Box Office Ehe Eaglemania × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. This Week's Ads Most Popular CF proposing new high school, dual-language elementary construction Nexus closes on sale of former Sacred Heart Church building N.S. resident grows 43-inch cucumber in home garden Councilor Sierra submits complaint to remove mayor Who Cut the Cheesecake in Glocester an instant local classic Latest News Cumberland celebrates completion of Cumberland Hill School Town Council gives Halliwell Committee OK to move on master planning Tikoian wins Democratic primary in Senate 22, looks to November Endorsed Republicans Sala, Fafard and Iannitelli move on to November N. Smithfield PumpkinFest ushers in fall this Saturday Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Weekly Best of Cumberland, Lincoln Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of from The Observer Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of North Providence Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Pawtucket Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Woonsocket, N. Smithfield Best trending stories from the week. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Cumberland celebrates completion of Cumberland Hill School Town Council gives Halliwell Committee OK to move on master planning Tikoian wins Democratic primary in Senate 22, looks to November Endorsed Republicans Sala, Fafard and Iannitelli move on to November N. Smithfield PumpkinFest ushers in fall this Saturday Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Featured Businesses Josh's Construction 194 Campeau St, Woonsocket, RI 02895 +1(401)597-5660 Website Find a local business Top Ads featured showcase Lost Cat Sep 1, 2022
