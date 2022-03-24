CUMBERLAND – Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., will present an evening with the bluegrass band Mile Twelve on Saturday, March 26, at 8 p.m. Admission is $20 in advance, $24 on the day of the show. For reservations, call 401-725-9272 or visit www.riverfolk.org for more information.
Mile Twelve is a progressive string band from Boston and winners of the 2020 IBMA New Artist of the Year award. The band takes their name from the mile marker that sits at Boston’s southern border on Route 93, a road sign they’ve passed countless times while heading out on tour. They’ve found receptive audiences across the globe, touring throughout North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Japan. The Mile Twelve lineup includes Catherine “BB” Bowness on banjo, Evan Murphy on guitar and lead vocals, Nate Sabat on bass and lead vocals, and new members Ella Jordan on fiddle and vocals, and Korey Brodsky on mandolin.
Masks are required for all patrons and staff at Blackstone River Theatre through April 3. Patrons will also be asked to show their vaccination card or a photo of their vaccination card before entering. If a patron is not able to show proof of vaccination, they will not be allowed to attend the performance.
