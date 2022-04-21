CUMBERLAND – Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., will present an evening of Celtic music with Fellswater on Saturday, April 23, at 8 p.m. Admission is $18 in advance, and $20 on the day of the show. For reservations, call 401-725-9272 or visit www.riverfolk.org for more information.
Fellswater is an eight-piece Celtic music ensemble based out of Boston playing a wide range of music from traditional to modern compositions, drawing from the music of Scotland, Ireland, Brittany, Canada and beyond. According to event organizers, Fellswater has delighted audiences at the New Hampshire Highland Games, Blackstone River Theatre, Boston Celtic Music Fest, The Burren Backroom Series, Club Passim and Colonial Williamsburg. Overseas events have included performing at Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and the Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo.
The band features Kyle Forsthoff on bodhran and percussion, Elizabeth Ketudat on fiddle, Jim MacConduibh on acoustic bass guitar, Sarah MacConduibh on Irish flute, whistles and fife, Andrew McIntosh on Scottish smallpipes and border pipes, Chris Myers on vocals, guitar, and octave mandolin, Diane Myers on vocals, and David Cabral on cello.
