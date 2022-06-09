LINCOLN – In honor of Father’s Day, the Friends of Hearthside is hosting a special “Three All the Way” tour. It’s actually being held the day before Father’s Day on Saturday, June 18, when Hearthside and the other three historic sites at the Great Road Heritage Campus at Chase Farm Park will host tours of the 19th century buildings that include the Moffett Mill, Hannaway Blacksmith Shop, and the Pullen’s Corner Schoolhouse.
Tours begin at noon with the last at 3 p.m. A shuttle van will transport visitors from Hearthside to the sites at the Great Road Heritage Campus, and is the only way to access the Moffett Mill. As a special treat, a Rhode Island classic, the hot wiener, will be available to enjoy before or after the tour at Hearthside. Rhode Island’s official drink, coffee milk, is a great companion to the wiener and will also be available for purchase, as well as other beverages.
The Rhode Island hot wiener is unlike other variations of “hot dogs” and has its own history that dates back to 1940, where the New York System wiener evolved in Providence’s Greek community. The distinct style of preparation where the wiener was prepared with mustard, meat sauce, onions, and celery salt, all done on the outstretched arm of the short-order cook, and then served in a steamed bun.
Coffee milk, also a Rhode Island specialty, dates back to the Great Depression when 30 diner owners strained water and sugar through used coffee grounds and then mixed it with milk. Today, Autocrat Coffee Syrup, with its manufacturing headquarters in Lincoln, offers a much easier, and tastier, way to enjoy a glass of this sweetened milk.
“Finding a meaningful gift for dad can sometimes be difficult, so this day offers a unique alternative to give a day-long experience rather than a wrapped present, and it is one that will surely be memorable, especially for history buffs or foodies,” states Kathy Hartley, of the Friends of Hearthside.
Tickets are available in advance at hearthsidehouse.org to secure a time slot and wiener order prior to June 15. The admission of $20 includes tours at all four historic sites plus two wieners. Beverages including coffee milk, water, or other choices will be available for purchase.
For those who may want to extend their special outing into the evening, there’s an added bonus. Starting at 4 p.m., the town of Lincoln will host its first summer concert at Chase Farm Park. The event includes a blues band and food trucks set in the picturesque hills, providing an idyllic setting to sit back in a lawn chair, watch the sunset, and enjoy live music with a variety of food choices.
The Great Road Heritage Campus at Chase Farm Park is located at 671 Great Road. All proceeds from the program support the continued restoration of the buildings. For more information, email info@hearthsidehouse.org or call 401-726-0597.
