PAWTUCKET – Enjoy free music and tours this Labor Day weekend while relaxing along the banks of the Blackstone River. The 2023 River Bend East Songwriters Festival is set to return Friday, Sept. 1, through Saturday, Sept. 2, at Old Slater Mill National Historic Landmark, 67 Roosevelt Ave.
Now in its fifth year, River Bend East Songwriters Festival continues to highlight the best regional songwriting talent found throughout New England, say organizers. It is free, family friendly, and open to people of all ages.
This year’s festival will start on Friday evening with a multimedia event and continue on Saturday afternoon with a traditional showcase of the region’s singer-songwriters. The award-winning Americana band High Planes will headline the Friday night event, beginning at 6:30 p.m. This will be part of a multimedia performance in collaboration with David Lawlor of Run of the Mill. On Saturday, Kim Moberg will provide a lunchtime performance with selections from her most recent album, “The Seven Fires Prophecy: Suite for Humanity,” which is dedicated to the teachings of the ancient Anishinaabe people. Local talent Rachel Sumner, a John Lennon Songwriting Contest Winner, will be headlining the Saturday event.
In addition to River Bend East, the National Park Service will offer free guided tours of Slater Mill, Thursday-Sunday at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m., all free of charge. To kick off the weekend, a ranger walkabout will take place at the site on Thursday, Aug. 31, at 6:30 p.m. In honor of Rhode Island’s labor history, rangers will lead specialty tours on Saturday and Sunday. The guided tours offered Thursday-Sunday do not require any registration and will run at the normally scheduled times. Free activities and old-timey games will also be set up throughout the weekend.
Friday night event lineup:
Musical performance by the award-winning Americana band, High Planes. David Lawlor of Run of the Mill will provide an artful visual display highlighting mill preservation and labor history while High Planes performs. River Bend East founder and director, J. Michael Graham will play an acoustic opening set to kick off the evening’s events. The music starts at 6:30 p.m., bring lawn chairs and the whole family. Free admission. View a sample of their music at www.facebook.com/HighPlanesRI and www.facebook.com/RunoftheMillShop.
Visit the River Bend East Songwriters Festival Facebook page to receive the most up-to-date festival information: www.facebook.com/rbesongwriters. Sponsors of the event are Blackstone Valley Tourism Council, National Park Service, Pawtucket Arts Festival, and the city of Pawtucket.
