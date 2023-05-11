CUMBERLAND – Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., will present an evening of Scottish music featuring Old Blind Dogs on Saturday, May 13, 8 p.m. Admission is $18 advance, $22 day of show.
According to event organizers, Old Blind Dogs has long been at the forefront of Scotland’s roots revival fusing percussion, polished vocals, fiddle and bagpipes. The current band line-up consists of four Scotland traditional musicians Jonny Hardie, fiddle/vocals; Aaron Jones, cittern/guitar/vocals; Ali Hutton, pipes/whistles; and Donald Hay, percussion/vocals.
The musical evolution of Old Blind Dogs began in Aberdeen in 1992 with roots that grew from the eclectic music scene that flourished there. Four musicians from very different musical backgrounds came together to create a full-time professional touring band with the aim of showcasing the rich tradition of songs and tunes of the North East of Scotland on an international stage, according to a news release. As recent inductees to the BBC ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards “Trad Music Hall of Fame” Old Blind Dogs celebrated 30 years on the road in 2022 by launching their 14th studio album “Knucklehead Circus.”
For reservations, call Blackstone River Theatre at 401-725-9272. This is Old Blind Dogs’ only southeastern New England date on their U.S. tour.
This is the last spring concert at Blackstone River Theatre as they prepare for the June 17 Blackstone River Theatre Summer Solstice Festival event at Diamond Hill Park in Cumberland.
