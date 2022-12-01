BRISTOL – From Thanksgiving weekend through Christmas, Linden Place opens its doors for a festive celebration of the season. In keeping with its theme, “The Joy of Entertaining,” the many holiday-themed events throughout the month offer visitors a glimpse of the kind of gracious holiday celebrations that have taken place at the mansion. Visitors to the 1810 mansion can take in the historic landmark’s decked out halls, attend one of our live concerts in the historic ballroom, enjoy a candlelight tour of the mansion and join in song when the Voices of Christmas Victorian carolers perform on the home’s front steps.
Tenor and pianist Michael DiMucci will perform at Linden Place on Friday, Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. For those who prefer an afternoon concert, DiMucci will do an encore performance on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m.
Holidays concerts continue on Friday, Dec. 16 with the sounds of jazz saxophonist, flutist, and composer, Greg Abate, and his quartet of piano, drums and bass. The limited-seating concert will include be-bop, jazz standards, Abate’s original compositions and some holiday classics.
Linden Place celebrates Bristol’s Christmas Festival on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. with a live performance of The Voices of Christmas Victorian Carolers on the front steps of Linden Place Mansion. This performance is free. Tours of the mansion are half-price and $10 for a family throughout the weekend.
Throughout December, get a glimpse of Christmas past at Linden Place Mansion’s Candlelight Tour. Visitors can stroll through the decorated mansion rooms of the 1810 Federal home, and learn all about the five generations of the DeWolf-Colt families who lived there and how Christmas was celebrated in Bristol in the 19th and early 20th centuries.
Tickets and more information can be found at www.lindenplace.org or by calling the Linden Place office at 401-253-0390.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.