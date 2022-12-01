BRISTOL – From Thanksgiving weekend through Christmas, Linden Place opens its doors for a festive celebration of the season. In keeping with its theme, “The Joy of Entertaining,” the many holiday-themed events throughout the month offer visitors a glimpse of the kind of gracious holiday celebrations that have taken place at the mansion. Visitors to the 1810 mansion can take in the historic landmark’s decked out halls, attend one of our live concerts in the historic ballroom, enjoy a candlelight tour of the mansion and join in song when the Voices of Christmas Victorian carolers perform on the home’s front steps.

Tenor and pianist Michael DiMucci will perform at Linden Place on Friday, Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. For those who prefer an afternoon concert, DiMucci will do an encore performance on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.