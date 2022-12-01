Don’t ever let Stephanie Plum borrow your car. She has a propensity for destroying vehicles. Plum is the intrepid hero in Janet Evanovich’s newest work, “Going Rogue,” the 29th entry in the Plum series. True to form, cars explode, crash into telephone poles and, generally, do not fare well in “Going Rogue.”
Ms. Plum continues engaging in the not all that profitable, often dangerous, career of bail bonds woman. The clientele in this occupation tend to be nefarious ne’er-do-wells who add to the color of hardscrabble Trenton, N.J., where the action takes place.
Plum’s fellow workers at the small-time bail bond office, and her own family, add even more exotica than the criminals.
Evanovich has perfected portraying the quirky characters who orbit around Plum’s world. Grandma Mazur is one of the chief eccentrics, with her devil may care attitude and willfully age inappropriate wardrobe. Lula, a reformed hooker, may have given up working the streets, but she is still a player who always makes sure her thong matches her shoes!
Lula is wing person to Plum’s often ill-advised attempts at taking the law into her own hands. Plum has a complex relationship with the law, including her relationship with her longtime boyfriend, Joe Morelli, captain of the local police force. Morelli’s grandmother, Bella, wears only black and casts her evil eye at anyone or anything which causes her angina. While Morelli provides Plum with inside the law assistance, it is dark, dangerous, handsome Ranger and the employees of his private security company who use any means to keep her alive. Ranger also occasionally convinces Plum to shed her inhibitions and her clothes.
Donuts play an inordinately central role in “Going Rogue” and are mentioned more times than at a Dunkin’ Donuts franchisee convention. No caper is so important that it can’t wait until the box of fresh Boston cremes has been devoured.
“Going Rogue” contains more than one kidnapping. The story delves into the unique Comic-Con world and the plot revolves around the true worth of an ordinary looking coin from an old board game.
When an author reaches the 29th in a series, the risk of sliding into autopilot has to be kept at bay. While “Going Rogue” is Evanovich’s usual capable mix of mystery and romance, there are some flaws. Plum, accompanied by one of her cohorts, breaks into the same suspect’s apartment three times. She visits her favorite pizza shop numerous times. There is a redundancy to these actions which slows the progress of the plot.
However, the last 17 Plum books have reached the No. 1 spot on The New York Times bestseller list. Evanovich has over two hundred million books in print in 40 languages! In addition to the Plum series, her bibliography lists 47 other works, some co-authored. Her legion of followers is massive and loyal.
So, grab a copy of “Going Rogue.” Strap into the passenger seat with Plum behind the wheel and enjoy the trip. Just be sure your insurance policy is up-to-date.
