PAWTUCKET – Art League Rhode Island is seeking proposals for artwork to be installed in 12 building locations, which include approximately 35 storefront display windows located in downtown Pawtucket.
This public art exhibition, called Windows on Pawtucket, is a collaboration between the Pawtucket Foundation and Art League R.I., and is now entering its third year. Submitted images will be reviewed by a committee of jurors and selected artwork will be on display from Sept. 11 of this year to Aug. 31, 2023.
Building on the success of the 2020 and 2021 exhibitions, this year’s call for entry has been expanded to all New England artists, with preference given to local artists from Pawtucket and Central Falls.
Artists are asked to submit up to three images of either completed work or preliminary studies designed and suitable for a storefront window. Keeping in mind that the storefront windows tend to be large, smaller artwork is discouraged. Large individual works, multiple works, or site-specific installations are welcome.
For more information and an application, visit https://tinyurl.com/35s4xppn.
