Thursday, Aug. 17
Ranger Walkabout – Adaptive Reuse in Manchaug, 9 Main St., Sutton, Mass., 6:30 p.m. Learn the history of Manchaug, a mill village in rural Massachusetts, and see the creative adaptation of an old industrial complex. Meet local historian Christine Watkins and learn about the opportunities and challenges of working in a restored mill space. Visit https://tinyurl.com/46rn3hyj.
North Smithfield Parks and Recreation Summer Concert Series – presents Whiskey Rhode from 6 to 8 p.m., at the North Smithfield Town Hall Gazebo, 83 Green St. Visit North Smithfield Parks & Recreation Department on Facebook for updates.
The Daggett Farm Concert Series – at Slater Park, Newport Avenue, Pawtucket, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. This week’s performer is the Car Tune Heroes.
Bingo – held every Thursday at 6 p.m., at The Meadows, 2 Village Way, North Smithfield. Doors open at 4 p.m.
North Attleborough Cultural Council Summer Concert Series – at the Veterans Park Gazebo, 43 South Washington St., North Attleboro, 6:30 p.m. This week’s performer is 4EverFab.
Sports Card Show – at the Elks Hall, 380 Social St., Woonsocket. Features vintage and modern sports cards as well as other sports collectibles for sale. Visit www.bostonsportsmemorabilia.com.
Gallery Night Providence – four tours: 5, 5:15, 5:45, and 6:15 p.m., depart from the Graduate Hotel on Dorrance Street, and the 6:30 p.m. tour departs from the WaterFire Arts Center on Valley Street. The 5:15 p.m. tour is a walking tour, with all other tours conducted via mini coach or trolley. Gallery Night Partner Galleries also welcome individual visitors that evening free of charge. For more information and tickets, visit www.gallerynight.org/upcoming-events.
Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 17-19
“The Wayward Ship: A Daughters with Daggers Story” – presented by Homebrewed Theatre Company at Stone-E-Lea Golf Course, 1411 County St., at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at homebrewedtheatre.com or at the event.
Friday, Aug. 18
The Levitt AMP Woonsocket Music Series – Runs every Friday, 6-9 p.m., at River Island Art Park, Bernon Street, Woonsocket. Each night will include a local opening act, headlining act, food trucks, an on-site bar provided by Ciro’s Tavern, cultural intermission performances organized by Geri’s Bluffing Boutique, youth activity provided by the Woonsocket Boys and Girls Club. www.neighborworksbrv.org. This week’s performer is Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas.
Black Classics Under the Stars – features a screening of “Bonnie Blue: James Cotton’s Life in the Blues,” 5:30 p.m., at 195 District Park, 120 Peck St., Providence. The screening is followed by a discussion with film producer and Woods Hole Film Festival Executive Director Judy Laster. A live performance with the James Montgomery Band kicks off the evening. Syroya’s Bakery is among the featured vendors. Admission is free.
Friday-Sunday, Aug. 18-20
Annual Greek Festival – at the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Church, 97 Walcott St., Pawtucket. Hours are Friday, 5-10 p.m.; Saturday, noon-10 p.m. and Sunday, noon-9 p.m. Features authentic Greek food, dancers, entertainment, and more. Shuttle service is available across from Pawtucket City Hall.
Saturday, Aug. 19
Franklin Farm Plant Sale Fundraiser – at the farm, 142 Abbott Run Valley Road, Cumberland, from 9 a.m. to noon, rain or shine. For sale will be a large assortment of perennial flowers, ground covers, shrubs, houseplants and herbs. Proceeds will benefit The Historic Metcalf-Franklin Farm and Preservation Association and the community garden. Visit www.franklinfarmri.org.
Riverwalk Times Concert Series – 6 p.m. at the Jesse M. Smith Memorial Library, 100 Tinkham Lane, Burrillville. Bring blankets and chairs. Featuring The Aviators.
Terry Lee Goffee: Johnny Cash Tribute – at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket, 8 p.m. Tickets are $21, $26, $31, and are available at the Stadium Theatre box office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
Cars in the Park – presented by the Whitin Community Center, at Whitin Park, 60 Main St., Whitinsvile, Mass., 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The event will include prizes, food trucks, vendors, 50/50 raffle, entertainment and more. Admission is free or spectators. Visit www.WhitinCommunityCenter.com.
Saturdays through Sept. 30
Scituate Rotary Farmers Market – held on Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to noon, each week. Local farmers and producers are on site to sell and promote their products. The market also has live music, family activities, food trucks, pet adoptions and more. For more information, email Scituatefarmersmarket@gmail.com.
Sunday, Aug. 20
The Lincoln Johnny Lightning Race Club – will hold its monthly meeting that consists of, downhill racing with Hot Wheels, Matchbox, Johnny Lightning and other brands of diecast cars on our two and four lane Derby Magic Tracks, at the MacColl YMCA program center, 26 Breakneck Hill Road, Lincoln. Arrive between 9 and 9:30 a.m. for racing sign-ups. The cost to race is 50 cents per car, and there is no charge for admission. For more information, call 401-248-1625 or visit the club’s website at www.ljlrc.com
H. P. Lovecraft Birthday Remembrance – at Swan Point Cemetery, 585 Blackstone Blvd., Providence, at the Phillips family plot, 2-3 p.m. The event will feature dramatic readings excerpted from the prose and poetry of H. P. Lovecraft, also recitations of poetry composed for this occasion.
Dog Days of Summer Event – hosted by Community Center of North Attleboro, at 104 North Washington St., North Attleboro, Mass., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Local artisans will be offering animal related handmade art and craft along with music, dog costume and tricks contests with prizes, raffles, kids activities and more.
Sundays through Oct. 1
Daniels Farmstead Farmers Market – runs every Sunday through Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Features local produce, dairy products, bakery items, specialty sweets, candles, soaps, quilts, special events and more. Doris’ Kitchen will be open for lunch. House tours will be available. The farm is located at 386 Mendon St., Blackstone. Visit www.danielsfarmstead.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 23
Scituate Summer Concert Series – The Jesse Liam Band will perform from 6:30 to 8 p.m., at the North Scituate Gazebo, 606 Greenville Road.
