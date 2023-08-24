Thursday, Aug. 24
Ranger Walkabout – Founders’ Day in Ashton, 1075 Lower River Road, Lincoln. Learn about the growth of industry, the development of the mill village, and how these historic buildings are still in use today. Free overflow parking is available at the Ashton Village parking area on Front Street. Visit https://tinyurl.com/46rn3hyj.
North Smithfield Parks and Recreation Summer Concert Series – presents The Live Music Band from 6 to 8 p.m., at the North Smithfield Town Hall Gazebo, 83 Green St. Visit North Smithfield Parks & Recreation Department on Facebook for updates.
Bingo – held every Thursday at 6 p.m., at The Meadows, 2 Village Way, North Smithfield. Doors open at 4 p.m.
Food Truck Concert Night – at Diamond Hill Park, 4097 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland, 5-8 p.m. Features a variety of food trucks, beer & wine, live music. Admission is free. Visit www.foodtrucksin.com/food-truck-events.
Friday, Aug. 25
Abbacadabra the ultimate ABBA tribute – at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket, 8 p.m. p.m. Tickets are $31, $36, $41, and are available at the Stadium Theatre box office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
Saturday, Aug. 26
Romanian Food Festival – at St. John the Baptist Romanian Orthodox Church, 501 East School St., Woonsocket, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Featuring homemade specialties, dessert, wine and beer, raffles and prizes. Admission is free. Call 401-766-3343.
Wild Mushroom Workshop – Take the Mystery Out of Mushrooming presented at Audubon Powder Mill Ledges Wildlife Refuge, 12 Sanderson Road, Smithfield, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: $30/member; $40/non-member. Ages: adult. Register through the events calendar at asri.org/calendar by Friday, Aug. 25.
Boston Experience: Don’t Look Back – at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket, 8 p.m. Tickets are $26, $31, $36, and are available at the Stadium Theatre box office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
Grab ‘N’ Go Supper – hosted by St. John Vianney Knights of Columbus, from 5 to 7 p.m., in the St. John Vianney Church parking lot, 3587 Diamond Hill Road. Features food from Mickey G’s Clam Shack. The menu includes red or white chowder and clamcake combo, $12; bag of 15 clamcakes, $10; chicken tenders and fries, $12. The event also includes a split-the-pot raffle. Baked good will be available to purchase for $1 each.
Rhode Island Pagan Pride Day – at Johnston Memorial Park, 1583 Hartford Ave., Johnston, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Features vendors, food trucks, entertainment and more. Visit at www.rhodeislandpaganpride.org.
Saturdays through Sept. 30
Scituate Rotary Farmers Market – held on Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to noon, each week. Local farmers and producers are on site to sell and promote their products. The market also has live music, family activities, food trucks, pet adoptions and more. For more information, email Scituatefarmersmarket@gmail.com.
Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 26-27
Statewide Scavenger Hunt – Over the weekend, teams will embark on a journey from Westerly to Woonsocket, discovering the rich history, cultures, and arts of as many as 120 dynamic locations in Rhode Island through an augmented reality experience. While exploring the state, teams will unlock clues, earn points, and compete for prizes unique to Rhode Island. To register for more information, visit www.riscavengerhunt.com.
Sunday, Aug. 27
9th Annual R.I. Folk Festival – at Crescent Park, formerly known as Rose Larisa Park, in East Providence, 701 Bullocks Point Ave, noon until 6 p.m. The free festival includes three stages of music, a songwriter workshop, a young folks area, food, arts & crafts, and more. A free raffle will happen at the end of the festival where the instruments used in the Young Folks area will be given away as raffle prizes. There will be free parking at the Oldham Elementary School, 560 Bullocks Point Ave., and a free shuttle bus runs all day. Visit rhodeislandfolkfestival.com.
Car & Bike Show – hosted by Cuddles of Hope, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at The Overlook at Meehan, 2 Gov. Notte Parkway, North Providence. Admission is free for spectators. The event will include a photo booth, face painting, stuffed animal adoption, food trucks, music and more. Bring a new stuffed animal for Stuff-a-cruiser. Get one raffle entry for every new stuffed animal donated.
Lincoln Great Road Tours – Guided tours are given at each of the other three sites as well at Lincoln’s Great Road Heritage Campus, 677 Great Road. Tours begin at 10:30 a.m. and conclude by 2 p.m. Registration is available through www.hearthsidehouse.org. The $12 general admission fee includes the tour and exhibit at Hearthside, plus the other three sites. Check in and pay admission at Hearthside first before heading out on the tours.
Shanty Sing – with Bully in the Alley at Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland, 4-5 p.m. Admission is $15. For reservations, call Blackstone River Theatre at 401-725-9272. Tickets are also available at the gate.
Sundays through Oct. 1
Daniels Farmstead Farmers Market – runs every Sunday through Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Features local produce, dairy products, bakery items, specialty sweets, candles, soaps, quilts, special events and more. Doris’ Kitchen will be open for lunch. House tours will be available. The farm is located at 386 Mendon St., Blackstone. Visit www.danielsfarmstead.org.
Sundays through Oct. 29
Blackstone Valley Explorer Riverboat Nature and Heritage Tours – the 50-min guided journey uncovers the serenity and beauty found along the Blackstone River in Central Falls, Cumberland, and Lincoln. Tours run every Sunday at 1, 2, 3, and 4 p.m. For reservations, visit www.rivertourblackstone.com/site/explorer or call 401-724-2200, ext. 217.
Wednesday, Aug. 30
Scituate Summer Concert Series – Atwater-Donnelly will perform from 6:30 to 8 p.m., at Hope Pond, 37 Ryefield Road.
Thursday, Aug. 31
Super Blue Moon Walk – at Audubon Powder Mill Ledges Wildlife Refuge, 12 Sanderson Road, Smithfield, 7:30-9 p.m. Observe the last of the summer birds as they search for food as some ready to migrate during the nighttime hours. Fee: $10/member; $14/non-member. Ages: 10 and up. Register at asri.org/calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.