Thursday, Sept. 7
Bingo – held every Thursday at The Meadows, 2 Village Way, North Smithfield, at 6 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m.
Sept. 7 through Oct. 1
Topdog/Underdog – presented at The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick. For tickets, call 401-723-4266 or visit gammtheatre.org/topdog.
Friday, Sept. 8
Creedence Revived – will perform the music of Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket, 8 p.m. Admission is $26, $31, $36. Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre box office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
Friday-Sunday, Sept. 8-10
Polish American Festival – at St. Joseph’s Church, 391 High St., Central Falls, Friday and Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday hours are noon to 5 p.m. The festival will be held in the parish parking lot with an American kitchen and pastry. Polish food will be available inside the parish center, across the street from the church’s rectory. Music will be provided by DJ Michal, Baltic Boys Polka Band, DJ Greg, and DJ Zaba. The event will also include games, raffles, flowers and more. Admission is free. For more information, call 401-723-5427.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Full WaterFire Lighting – Following PVDFest headliner Mavis Staples, the lighting will begin at 7:05 p.m. and the braziers will remain lit until midnight. PVDFest programming will begin at noon and WaterFire’s on shore programming will open at 6 p.m.
Full Moon Fever – will perform the music of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket, at 8 p.m. Admission is $26, $31, $36. Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre box office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
The 15th Annual Green Festival – at the Stillwater Mill Center, 100 Tinkham Lane, Harrisville, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Explore ways to have a more sustainable lifestyle and future. Children will enjoy free fun activities, giant yard-size games and crafts, while adults can learn various ways to create a more environmentally conscious lifestyle from the more than 30 green and sustainabl- living vendors. The rain date is Sept. 23. For more information, contact Pascoag Utility District at 401-567-1262.
Kerry Powers – will perform at Blackstone River Theatre’s last outside concert of 2023, in the back of the theater, 549 Broad St., Cumberland, from 4 to 5 p.m. Admission is $15. The concert is part of the “Take It Outside Concert Series” which is sponsored by Navigant Credit Union. Chairs are provided. In the event of rain, the concert moves inside. For reservations, call 401-725-9272. Tickets will also be available at the gate.
Vasa Family Fun Day – will be held from noon to 5 p.m., at Little Rhody Vasa Park, 10 Boswell Trail, Foster. The day will include a Swedish meatball luncheon, served from 1 to 4 p.m. The cost is $13 for adults and $7 for children under 12 years old. There will be face painting, a piñata, train rides on the Vasa Park RR, cookie decorating, egg toss, and sawdust pile. DJ Big Bill will provide music. There will be various food and craft vendors. The horseshoe pits, bocce court and basketball court will be open. Donation cost is $5 for adults, with children under 12 admitted for free.
The Trash or Treasure Shop – of the Church of the Good Shepherd, 490 Broadway, Pawtucket, re-opens offering new and gently used clothing for the whole family along with household goods, soft domestics, fall decorations, some higher quality yarn, books and more. The doors are open every Saturday and Wednesday, 9-11:45 a.m.
Sunday, Sept. 10
The Lincoln Johnny Lightning Race Club – is holding its September races at the MacColl YMCA, 26 Breakneck Hill Road, Lincoln. The cost is 50 cents per car to race on two Derby Magic Tracks that both feature digital finish lines. Arrive between 9 and 9:30 a.m. to sign up and the races kick off around 10:30 a.m. The annual Touch-A-Truck event will also be held in the YMCA parking lot. For more information, contact club president Jeremy Morin at 401-248-1625 or visit us at www.ljlrc.com.
Music at the Farm – hosts Artist in Residence bassist Nina Bernat and Pianist Omi Garrett. will perform “Bach Suite No. 6,” “Prokofiev Five Melodies,” “Faure Cello Sonata,” “Brahms Cello Sonata” and “Gliere Intermezzo and Tarantella,” at Grace Note Farm, 969 Jackson Schoolhouse Road, Pascoag. Tickets are $30, children $15. Call 401-567-0354 for a reservation. Audience members are welcome to arrive at 1 p.m. and bring a picnic lunch to enjoy outside, visit the farm animals and walk the farm trails prior to the concert.
32nd Annual Car Show – Dexter Street, Central Falls. Car registration, 9 a.m.-noon; show will be held noon-4 p.m. The event will feature live entertainment, food, raffles and more.
Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 9-10
Slater Park Festival – features an array of workshops, performances, artisan marketplace, children’s events and more. A free Pops in the Park performance by the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Saturday hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Visit www.pawtucketartsfestival.org.
Audubon Raptor Weekend 2023 – will be held at the Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium, 1401 Hope St., on Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Owls, hawks, and falcons will be featured in live presentations, educational programs, and activities for bird enthusiasts of all ages. For more information, visit asri.org.
Saturdays through Sept. 30
Towpath Walks – hosted by the Blackstone River Valley National Historical Park. Meet at the Kelly House, 1075 Lower River Road, Lincoln, at 1 p.m. Join a ranger for a guided walk along the towpath. In case of inclement weather, Towpath Talks will be held in the Kelly House Barn.
Scituate Rotary Farmers Market – held on Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to noon, each week. Local farmers and producers are on site to sell and promote their products. The market also has live music, family activities, food trucks, pet adoptions and more. For more information, email Scituatefarmersmarket@gmail.com.
Sundays through Oct. 1
Daniels Farmstead Farmers Market – runs every Sunday through Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Features local produce, dairy products, bakery items, specialty sweets, candles, soaps, quilts, special events and more. Doris’ Kitchen will be open for lunch. House tours will be available. The farm is located at 386 Mendon St., Blackstone. Visit www.danielsfarmstead.org.
Sundays through Oct. 29
Blackstone Valley Explorer Riverboat Nature and Heritage Tours – the 50-minute guided journey uncovers the serenity and beauty found along the Blackstone River in Central Falls, Cumberland, and Lincoln. Learn about this interesting landscape and enjoy a chance to glimpse the river wildlife. Tours run every Sunday at 1, 2, 3, and 4 p.m. For reservations, visit www.rivertourblackstone.com/site/explorer or call 401-724-2200, ext. 217.
