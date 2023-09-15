Thursday, Sept. 21
Bingo – held every Thursday at the Meadows, 2 Village Way, North Smithfield, at 6 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m.
Show & Tell: Attleboro Memories – Bring your story, photo, artifact or other memorabilia of Attleboro history to share at the Attleboro Historic Preservation Society meeting at the Attleboro Area Industrial Museum, 42 Union St., Attleboro, Mass, 6:45 p.m.
Sports Card Show – at the Elks Hall, 380 Social St., Woonsocket, from 5 to 9 p.m. The show will feature vintage and modern sports cards, as well as other sports collectibles for sale. For more information, contact Bill Bryda at 401-765-0934.
Friday, Sept. 22
America’s Got Talent Comedy Star Tom Cotter – performs at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket, at 8 p.m. Admission is $26, $31, $36. Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre box office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
Sound Relationships – a benefit concert celebrating the Attleboro Arts Museum’s Centennial. Doors open at 7 p.m., concert begins at 7:30 p.m., at the museum, 86 Park St., Attleboro, Mass. Performers are: Monica and Amy Ambroziak, with Karl D’Souza; Louis Leeman and Jeri Karam Kozak; Mike, Trish and Kelce McLernon; and Andy and Aksel Solberg. Purchase tickets at https://tinyurl.com/yvt7622r.
Cuddy Court Concerts – presented by the city of Attleboro, Mass., behind the Sanford Street parking garage. Crankit! will perform from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Bring chairs.
A Beer and Dynamite Fundraiser – from 5 to 9 p.m., at the Italian Working Men’s Club, 947 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket. Proceeds will help with the continued treatment and recovery of Ron MacKenzie who suffered an anoxic brain injury in 2020. Tickets are $20. For tickets or to make a donation, contact Sue Mackenzie at 401-487-4136.
Saturday, Sept. 23
Hollywood Nights – will perform the music of Bob Seger at The Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket, at 8 p.m. Admission is $26, $31, $36. Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre box office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
Accessibility is Beautiful Festival – Celebrating Rhode Island’s inclusion at The Steel Yard, 27 Sims Ave., Providence. Features live music, entertainment, accessible tours, food trucks, artists, vendors, children’s activities and more. Admission is free. Visit https://tinyurl.com/4bt45ay3 to register.
Audubon Raptor Photo Shoot – at Audubon Powder Mill Ledges Wildlife Refuge, 12 Sanderson Road, Smithfield, 10 a.m.-noon. Take advantage of this opportunity to get up close with owls and hawks. Each bird will be presented in a natural setting. While you click, a naturalist will discuss each species, their natural history and ecological place in Rhode Island. Space is limited. Fee: $65/member; $75/non-member. Ages: teen to adult. Register online at asri.org/calendar by Sept. 22.
Superchief Trio – performs at Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $18. Call in reservations to 401-725-9272 or purchase tickets online via Square at http://tinyurl.com/su63dpk9.
The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra – presents the opening performance of the season at 8 p.m., at The VETS, 1 Ave. of the Arts, Providence. The performance, conducted by Robert Spano and featuring soloist Karen Gomyo on violin, includes Brian Raphael Nabors’ “Of Earth and Sky: Tales From the Motherland,” Bruch’s “Violin Concerto No. 1” and Shostakovich’s “Symphony No. 5.” Subscriptions and single tickets are available at tickets.riphil.org.
Bike to Dame Farm for Apple Picking – Join the The Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council for a pleasant bike ride from Riverside Park in Providence to Dame Farm in Johnston for some autumn apple picking. Riders will travel as a group along the Woonasquatucket River Greenway bike path. The ride is 14 miles round trip, with some steep hills. Visit wrwc.org/events to register. Advance sign-up is required.
Circle of Friends Coffeehouse – Cheryl Wheeler opens the 34th season at the Franklin First Universalist Society Meetinghouse, 262 Chestnut St., Franklin, Mass. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., the show begins at 8 p.m. Wheeler will be joined by Kenny white on piano. Beverages and desserts will be available. Admission is $30. Visit http://www.circlefolk.org/ to purchase tickets or for more information.
Sunday, Sept. 24
The Rhode Island Post Card Club – will hold its meeting and sale, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Knights of Columbus, 15 Bassett St., North Providence. Post cards of all descriptions including town views and holiday greetings will be available for sale. The meeting and sale is open to the public and there is no admission charge.
Car and Tow Truck Show – hosted by the John Martins Foundation, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at R1 Indoor Karting, 100 Higginson Ave., Lincoln. Proceeds will be used to help support burn victims and their families. The event will include classic and exotic cars, food, beverages, entertainment and raffles. Admission is free to the public. The entry fee for vehicles is $20. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Judging starts at noon. For more information, visit johnmartinsfoundation.org.
Rain Harvest Festival – at Roger Williams Park, Providence, noon-3 p.m. This free community event features environmental workshops, performing artists and musicians, a rain barrel raffle, games, food trucks, and more. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/mr3xxsy2.
North Providence Fall Festival – at Governor Notte Park, Douglas Avenue, North Providence, noon-6 p.m. Includes, raffles, food, children’s activities, train rides, rock wall, vendors and more. Proceeds benefit participating schools and Moms of Marieville.
The Chamber Orchestra of Barrington at St. John’s – led by Music Director Edward Markward, will present the first concert of its seventh season at 3 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 191 County Road, Barrington. The program is titled “The French Connection” and will feature four of France’s luminary composers. Admission is free and donations are welcome.
Through Oct. 1
“The Viewing Room” – presented by Attleboro Community Theatre, in the Ezekiel Bates Masonic Lodge, 71 North Main St., Attleboro, Mass. Tickets are available online at www.attleborocommunitytheatre.net/purchase-tickets. For information/reservations, call 508-226-8100.
Saturdays through Sept. 30
Towpath Walks – hosted by the Blackstone River Valley National Historical Park. Meet at the Kelly House, 1075 Lower River Road, Lincoln, at 1 p.m. Join a ranger for a guided walk along the towpath. In case of inclement weather, Towpath Talks will be held in the Kelly House Barn.
Scituate Rotary Farmers Market – held on Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to noon, each week. Local farmers and producers are on site to sell and promote their products. The market also has live music, family activities, food trucks, pet adoptions and more. For more information, email Scituatefarmersmarket@gmail.com.
Through Oct. 1
Topdog/Underdog – presented at The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick. For tickets, call 401-723-4266 or visit gammtheatre.org/topdog.
Sundays through Oct. 1
Daniels Farmstead Farmers Market – runs every Sunday through Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Features local produce, dairy products, bakery items, specialty sweets, candles, soaps, quilts, special events and more. Doris’ Kitchen will be open for lunch. House tours will be available. The farm is located at 386 Mendon St., Blackstone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.