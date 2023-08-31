Ranger Walkabout – Labor Day Preview at Slater Mill, 67 Roosevelt Ave., Pawtucket. A special labor history tour of Old Slater Mill. Hear the stories of child laborers, recently emancipated African Americans, and local craftsmen who built the machines, processed the cotton, and built the structure itself. Visit https://tinyurl.com/46rn3hyj.
Free Summer Concert – at Whitin Mill, 50 Douglas Road, Whitinsville, Mass., featuring The Eagles Experience, 6-8 p.m. Concert-goers are invited to wander in and out of the Heritage Gallery during the concert to explore the exhibit and participate in community weaving projects. In case of inclement weather, the concert will move indoors to the Singh Performance Center at the same location.
Friday-Saturday, Sept. 1-2
2023 River Bend East Songwriters Festival – at Old Slater Mill National Historic Landmark, 67 Roosevelt Ave., Pawtucket. Opens Friday at 6.30 p.m. Saturday features performances at 1, 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. Visit www.facebook.com/rbesongwriters.
Friday-Sunday, Sept. 1-3
Rhythm & Roots Festival – Ninigret Park, 5 Park Lane, Charlestown. A celebration of music, dance, and local food. For the schedule and tickets, visit https://rhythmandroots.com.
Saturdays through Sept. 30
Towpath Walks – hosted by the Blackstone River Valley National Historical Park. Meet at the Kelly House, 1075 Lower River Road, Lincoln, at 1 p.m. Join a ranger for a guided walk along the towpath. In case of inclement weather, Towpath Talks will be held in the Kelly House Barn.
Scituate Rotary Farmers Market – held on Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to noon, each week. Local farmers and producers are on site to sell and promote their products. The market also has live music, family activities, food trucks, pet adoptions and more. For more information, email Scituatefarmersmarket@gmail.com.
Sunday, Sept. 3
Polka Fest 2023 – at the Post 85 pavilion, 870 River St., Woonsocket, noon-6 p.m. Music will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. by Polka Paul and the Rich Bobinski Orchestra. Food will be available for purchase and will include Polish food from the Krakow Deli Smokehouse and Bakery, and American food. Admission is free.
Sundays through Oct. 1
Daniels Farmstead Farmers Market – runs every Sunday through Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Features local produce, dairy products, bakery items, specialty sweets, candles, soaps, quilts, special events and more. Doris’ Kitchen will be open for lunch. House tours will be available. The farm is located at 386 Mendon St., Blackstone. Visit www.danielsfarmstead.org.
Sundays through Oct. 29
Blackstone Valley Explorer Riverboat Nature and Heritage Tours – the 50-min guided journey uncovers the serenity and beauty found along the Blackstone River in Central Falls, Cumberland, and Lincoln. Learn about this interesting landscape and enjoy a chance to glimpse the river wildlife. Tours run every Sunday at 1, 2, 3, and 4 p.m. For reservations, visit www.rivertourblackstone.com/site/explorer or call 401-724-2200, ext. 217.
Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4
Museum of Work & Culture Open House – free Labor Day Open House at the museum, 42 South Main St., Woonsocket, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Guests can also explore the museum throughout the day and enjoy its recently launched audio tour available via smartphone in English, French, and Spanish.
Labor Day Nature Activities – at the Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium, 1401 Hope St., Bristol, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Enjoy crafts, a nature hike, games, and more. No registration is required. Free with Admission. Visit www.asri.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.