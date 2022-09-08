FOSTER – There’s a local event that comes around once a year, offering food, music, games, prizes, a taste of Swedish culture, and … a sawdust pile (more on that later).
On Saturday, Sept. 10, Rhode Island District 3, Vasa Order of America, will host its Vasa Day, a Swedish festival, at Little Rhody Vasa Park, 10 Boswell Trail in Foster, beginning at noon.
Marsha Niemi, district treasurer, said the event is a unique opportunity for members from all five of the District 3 lodges to come together to celebrate Scandinavian culture, and to share the experience with members of the public.
Niemi said Vasa Order of America – named after King Vasa, former king of Sweden – is a Swedish American Fraternal Organization, incorporated in 1899, with this goal: “To perpetuate the noble heritage of our forefathers and to foster Nordic cultural activities by encouragement and example to its members. Today, we celebrate our Nordic culture and traditions through membership in lodges throughout the United States, Canada and Sweden. Vasa provides members a means to share their rich heritage with fellow Americans, and helps them to learn or remember the meaningful ways and values of the ‘Old Country.’”
Rhode Island District 3 was organized April 26, 1902, and now consists of five lodges with a total membership of around 200, Niemi said. The lodges are Johan Baner #36, Star #56, Svea #362, Pioneer #506 and Quahog #725.
Niemi said Vasa Day has been held annually at Little Rhody Vasa Park since the group purchased the park in 1965. Each lodge participates in some way, selling a variety of food choices, such as Swedish Sil sandwiches and chowder and clamcakes.
She said Star Lodge offers a very popular game of chance called “Tombola.” Participants are invited to pick three rolled pieces of paper out of a barrel, and if there is a number on the paper they choose, a corresponding numbered prize is awarded.
There are children’s games, a train ride on the Vasa Park Train and the above mentioned sawdust pile. Coins are collected and hidden in a pile of clean sawdust, and children are invited by age group to sort through the pile in search of prize money to take home.
Outside vendors are invited to participate in the event, including a Swedish vendor called Distinctively Sweden. Music will be provided by an accordionist, playing Swedish and American music to add to the festivities, Niemi said.
The park will open at noon, with a flag ceremony set for 1 p.m. Niemi said flags of the Scandinavian countries, as well as the Canadian flag, will be raised and each national anthem will be sung. Each lodge will have its own table offering various types of food including hot dogs, pizza strips, chowder and clamcakes, and Swedish coffee breads. One of the tables will specialize in Swedish Sil sandwiches: pickled herring, sliced potato, and sliced hard boiled egg, served on hardtack.
A Swedish meatball dinner will be served at 5 p.m., by reservation, with noodles, candied carrots, pickled beets, pickled cucumbers, lingonberry, rye bread and Swedish apple pie with vanilla ice cream. The dinner is hosted by District 3, with proceeds going toward keeping the district active to provide cultural activities and increase membership. A raffle will follow the dinner.
Niemi said Rhode Island District 3 is very active and has hosted many cultural events through the years; Valentine’s Day dinners, brunches, Vasa Day, Scandinavian cultural afternoons, Accordion Fests, steak dinners, and Scholarship Fund Irish dinners. The group also hosts a Midsommar event, with dancing around a maypole, and hopes to include a Viking encampment in that event next year.
Niemi encourages the public to attend Vasa Day, and to check out the District 3 Vasa Order of America as well. “Our members are dwindling because we have so many older members,” she said. “We hate to see it disappear.”
She said the event is an opportunity to learn about Nordic culture, highlighting all of the Scandinavian countries, and one does not need to be of Scandinavian descent to join District 3.
There is a $2 gate fee for those not attending the Swedish meatball dinner. Call Kris at 401-529-8119 or visit www.vasaorder.com for more information.
