LINCOLN – History and romance are the featured topics at a special Valentine’s activity at Lincoln’s Pullen’s Corner Schoolhouse, at Chase Farm Park, 671 Great Road, on Saturday, Feb. 11.
See a unique display of authentic, antique Valentine cards, learn about the history of Valentine’s Day, and create your own Victorian-style valentines for special loved ones. Dressed in period attire, schoolmarms and schoolhouse students will present the activities and assist in creating Valentines made with lace, paper doilies, and ribbons.
This event is recommended for children 5 and older as well as for young-at-heart adults. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Online registration is required at www.greatroadheritagecampus.org. The cost including materials is $10 per child or adult participant and is payable in cash only upon arrival. Reservations are required, with limited space. Three sessions are offered at 1, 2, and 3 p.m. The schoolhouse is located at Chase Farm Park, 671 Great Road, Lincoln.
The Pullen’s Corner Schoolhouse is part of the Great Road Heritage Campus and is operated by the volunteers of the nonprofit Friends of Hearthside, stewards of the town’s historic sites located at Chase Farm and Hearthside. All proceeds support the ongoing programs of the schoolhouse. For more information, email schoolhouse@hearthsidehouse.org or call 401-726-0597.
