WOONSOCKET – The Museum of Work & Culture, a division of the Rhode Island Historical Society, will host its annual free Labor Day Open House on Monday, Sept. 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The day’s program will include the debut of a new immersive, state-of-the-art presentation “The Decision to Leave,” located in the Frederick and Alice Reinhardt Farmhouse exhibit. Produced in collaboration with Trivium Interactive, this audiovisual projection explores a French Canadian family as they gather around their dining table to discuss leaving their lives on a Québec farm behind to move to a new life in Woonsocket.

