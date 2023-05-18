Sprague Farm
The Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council is offering several hikes, including one at Sprague Farm, pictured, on Saturday, May 20, at 10 a.m.

PROVIDENCE – The Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council will host a variety of hikes to kick off the 2023 season. These hikes are part of the WRWC’s Explore the Woonasquatucket Recreation Series, which offers year-round guided tours of historic sites throughout the Woonasquatucket River watershed – with the following paddle trips, hikes, and bike rides.

• Naturalist-guided hike at Spargue Farm: Saturday, May 20, at 10 a.m. Learn why there are so many stone walls in R.I., and how to identify a wild blueberry. Join the WRWC for a two-hour hike at Sprague Farm in Glocester. Guided by WRWC’s Land Stewardship Coordinator Sam Blair, participants will investigate Sprague Farm’s ecology and get a fresh perspective on its place in history. Consisting of nearly 1,200 acres of forest, Sprague Farm has several miles of footpaths created by the Glocester Land Trust.

