PROVIDENCE – The Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council will host a variety of hikes to kick off the 2023 season. These hikes are part of the WRWC’s Explore the Woonasquatucket Recreation Series, which offers year-round guided tours of historic sites throughout the Woonasquatucket River watershed – with the following paddle trips, hikes, and bike rides.
• Naturalist-guided hike at Spargue Farm: Saturday, May 20, at 10 a.m. Learn why there are so many stone walls in R.I., and how to identify a wild blueberry. Join the WRWC for a two-hour hike at Sprague Farm in Glocester. Guided by WRWC’s Land Stewardship Coordinator Sam Blair, participants will investigate Sprague Farm’s ecology and get a fresh perspective on its place in history. Consisting of nearly 1,200 acres of forest, Sprague Farm has several miles of footpaths created by the Glocester Land Trust.
• Wild Edibles of the Woonasquatucket Greenway: Thursday, May 25, at 5:30 p.m. Join Iris Weaver, bioregional herbalist and foraging instructor, on a ramble along a section of the Woonasquatucket Greenway at Merino Park in Providence to learn about over a dozen species of wild plants that can be consumed or used for medicinal purposes.
• Naturalist-guided hike at Connors Farm Conservation Area: Saturday, May 27, 10 a.m. Located in Smithfield, Connors Farm is a 2.9 mile loop trail that passes by cranberry bogs, small brooks and ponds and features a picnic area at the top of a look-out spot. There is some uphill traversing on rocks, making it a moderately difficult hike. The WRWC’s Land Stewardship Coordinator Sam Blair will be guiding this hike and sharing some information about the geologic history, plant communities, and human past that make Connors Farm unique.
This series is by REI CO-OP. Visit WRWC.org/events to register and to see the full schedule. Advance sign-up is required.
